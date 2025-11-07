USANA Foundation packs 3,000 bags of food to help Utah families in need

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Over 3,000 bags of food were assembled by the USANA Foundation ahead of them being handed out to Utah families affected by recent SNAP cutbacks.

With thousands of families suffering due to lack of funds to pay for food, USANA organized the event to provide immediate relief for children and families facing food insecurity.

"This collaborative effort brings together leading hunger-relief organizations to directly support local school districts and ensure families have access to essential nutrition," the foundation said.