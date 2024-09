SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah Transit Authorities say that the FrontRunner train will be on a 20 to 50 minute delay following a person being fatally struck by a train in the system.

According to officials with the transit system the accident happened near the intesection of N 550 W and W 1300 N.

A bus bridge is now active for riders between Ogden to Clearfield.

It is not known what led up to the person being struck.