Utah agent accused of profiting up to $300K by using informant to sell drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City federal agent within the Department of Homeland Security is accused of using a confidential informant to illegally sell bath salts, earning profits up to $300,000.

David Cole, who worked within the agency's Homeland Security Investigations office, was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess a Controlled Substance in an indictment handed down this week.

According to court documents, an attorney representing the unnamed informant contacted the U.S. Attorney's Office in October, claiming he had been required by Cole and another Special Agent to engage in acts he "believed to be unlawful."

The other Special Agent was not named in the indictment.

After working legitimate controlled drug buys with the two agents and others within Homeland Security Investigations, the informant said Cole approached him with a proposition to sell bath salts illegally. The informant said he'd pay $5000 to Cole and the other agent for the bath salts, and then sell them on the street for $10000, which he'd be allowed to keep.

The informant claimed the drug deals occurred once or twice a week in Utah beginning in April, and he cooperated in the arrangement "out of fear for his personal safety."

None of the people who bought the bath salts from the informant were arrested by Cole or the other agent.

Through the agreement, Cole and the other agent reportedly profited approximately $150,000 to $300,000 in illegal proceeds.

Once an investigation to corroborate the informant's allegations began in late October, eight controlled buys were conducted involving either Cole or the other agent.

During a search of the agents' homes on Dec. 4-5, bath salts and more than $67,000 in cash were found.