Utah Board of Higher Education creates task force evaluating campus safety across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — After the shooting on Utah Valley University's Campus in August, campus security is being considered under a closer lens.

“We recognize that it’s a sensitive time right now and everybody’s concern is heightened,” said Geoffrey Landward, Commissioner of Higher Education.

After Charlie Kirk's assassination, security measures are being looked at differently in Utah. "This was such a horrific event that we wanted to make sure that if there’s anything we can do to make sure moving forward that this doesn’t happen. That we'd do that,” said Landward.

The Utah Board of Higher Education has come together and created a task force to examine security resources across all public campuses. "In terms of having large campus activities as well as just day-day operations and we can say let’s make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep our campuses safe,” said Landward.

Students Fox 13 News spoke with on The University of Utah's campus explained that they're grateful there's now a task force taking a closer look at campus safety.

"It really made me scared about how safe it was at the universities, how an open space like the UVU could be a place where I feel safe around. Now that they have taken these extra safety steps I feel like it’s better,” said Mia Narvaez, student at the University of Utah.

Khadija Sankoh explained that she's been on campus at The U rehearsing for her play, and she's been noticing the extra steps the University is taking to ensure safety for students and visitors alike.

"Now we know that people have ill intentions. I think having a metal detector, a bag check too, a quick little check to make sure no one is carrying a firearm that could cause harm. I think that’s a little added thing that can make everyone feel safe,” said Sankoh.

One student says the shooting at UVU, was too close to home. “I was worried when I first listened about the UVU incident. I can in as an international student and had only heard about shootings and stuff like that so, I didn’t know that it would actually happen to a place in the same state,” said Narvaez.

The Utah Board of Higher Education also mentioned researching The U's security at their events. "The University of Utah has massive events all the time and they have a very sophisticated campus safety protocols in place and we’re going to look to see if what they do and have done so successfully can be used at other institutions immediately,” said Landward.

The Utah Board of Higher Education shared that they want to be supportive and will continue to work toward creating safer campuses for everyone.