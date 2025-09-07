Utah companies step up to provide replacement after boy with rare condition had wheelchair stolen

MIDVALE, Utah — An 11-year-old in Midvale is getting a new electric wheelchair, after his family said his was stolen from their parking lot last Tuesday.

Axton Bird is 11 years old and has a rare genetic condition called AMC, that makes it hard for him to walk around.

After learning about what happened, local non-profits and companies are stepping up to get him a new chair.

‘Disabled Outdoorsmen Utah’ reached out to FOX 13 News, and we connected them to the family. On Friday, the family was invited to ‘Compassion Mobility’ in Spanish Fork.

"Our goal is to help people find freedom, when it might seem like it's far-fetched,” said director of first impressions at Compassion Mobility, Kate Preswich. “We want to provide them with the solution that they need to feel independent."

"There's like a lot of chairs,” said Axton.

"This is awesome, and the fact what they're willing to do for us and my son, it’s unbelievable,” said Axton’s dad, Jayson. They tried out different chairs and tried to find the best fit – a chair that Axton can grow into, and control with his stronger elbow, all at no cost to the family.

"It's priceless being able to see him and his brother outside racing the wheelchair and stuff,” said Preswich. “It’s heartwarming and it’s a good reminder that even though there is evil in the world, there’s also people that want to step up and help out.”

"It’s nice to be able to move myself again,” added Axton.

They are working to get an electric wheelchair for Axton, and will pick that up when its ready. "I don’t know how we're going to top Christmas off after this,” added Jayson.