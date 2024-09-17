Watch Now
Utah County man missing; truck last seen in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a Utah County man who has been missing for several days, and whose truck was last seen in eastern Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Blayne K. Parkin was last seen Wednesday evening in the Payson area.

The next morning, Parking's truck was seen in Uintah County near the town of Roosevelt. But the truck's red camper shell was found abandoned, also in Uintah County.

Anyone who has seen or has information about Blayne's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 801-851-4010 or email Detective Brinton at stevenb@utahcounty.gov.

