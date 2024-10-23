Utah County school hosts Harry Potter-themed reading reward night

VINEYARD, Utah — At Franklin Discovery Academy in Vineyard, things are not what you would usually expect.

"Has been wonderful for our family dynamic so far,” said Tori Donat, whose kids go to Franklin Discovery Academy.

Elementary students at this school don’t have homework.

"I always thought like we have to do homework, and homework is good to have. But now that I’ve gone this route with no homework, it's actually nicer, like less stress, less yelling I guess. I feel like we're all a little more happier,” said Alvina Kwong, whose daughter is in 2nd grade.

So, the parents have homework instead.

"The only thing we ask is that parents read to their students for 15 minutes a night, and this is the reward for doing that,” said Franklin Discovery Academy director Jenn Price.

For all the kids whose families read every day or night for 25 days, the school hosted a Harry Potter-themed activity night, with painting wands, making potions and charm bracelets too. It was a reward for the kids and their parents.

"So that they can have a date night out, they can drop their student off, and we will take care of them for the evening while they can go out and have fun, as a reward,” Price said.

Beckham, a student at Franklin, got to read all the Harry Potter books with his family through this assignment.

"We get to spend time with each other and we can have quality time together," he said.

About 170 little ones — who would fit right in at Hogwarts — dressed in their house garb or as their favorite characters.

"The amount of kids that are here have exceeded my expectations, so it makes me really happy to know that these kids are getting read to every night by their parents. Such an important time,” said Jamie Sarmiento, the literacy teacher who organized the event.

And hopefully, these kids will be ready to read their Hogwarts acceptance letters when they come in the mail.