Utah Grizzlies fans hope ECHL fever stays strong as Utah Hockey Club fanship grows

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — For the first time in nearly two decades of Utah Grizzlies history, the team has to share its hockey spotlight.

With the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club capturing the interest of many Utahns in its inaugural season, we went to the Maverik Center to see how their ECHL counterparts are faring.

For some, it’s a newfound pastime.

“We started watching games on TV,” said Brady Wootton. “We come probably about 10 times a year from Logan.”

For others, it’s a deeper passion.

“I played hockey, roller hockey, as a kid growing up,” said Scott Hellewell, who came to Monday’s game with his brother.

When the puck drops at the Maverik Center, you can feel the energy from Grizzlies fans of all ages.

“I love the fights and hitting hard,” said Brady Wootton’s son, Dreyson.

It’s a fun outing for the whole family.

But their big-league neighbors may be stealing some hearts.

“I wish more people knew about the Grizzlies,” Brady said.

Crowds can become sparse on weekdays.

“They’ll show up for the big things, but they don’t necessarily come throughout the entire season,” said Grizzlies season ticket holder Colby Reid.

Like many, Dreyson is now torn between favorites — when asked which team he likes better, the answer was “both.”

Even with the excitement of having a new team in town, many of these fans tell me their love for lower-league hockey isn’t on thin ice.

“Still, people are coming here,” said Alexis De Temple, another Grizzlies season ticket holder. “They’re still enjoying hockey whether it’s NHL or ECHL.”

Rather than competing, these Grizzlies faithful say it seems to be mutually beneficial.

“It’s actually popularized the sport a lot to where I think they’re having better ticket sales this year,” said Reed.

They’re hoping the relationship between the two won’t freeze over and fans can enjoy watching both teams achieve their goals.

Monday’s game ended in a 5-4 loss to their local rivals, the Idaho Steelheads. But the Grizzlies get back in action this coming weekend with a three-game home series against the Rapid City Rush.