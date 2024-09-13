Utah high school coach accused of telling female athletes they would be to blame if sexually assaulted

PARK CITY, Utah — A volleyball coach at Park City High School has been placed on leave as the school investigates an accusation that he made inappropriate comments to student athletes about sexual assault.

A parent of a student at the school said their child was with a group of female athletes and students during a discussion about accountability. During this discussion, the child told the parent, the coach said that “if you are sexually assaulted, it’s your fault.”

The Salt Lake Tribune is not naming the parent or student, as the student and others involved are minors. The Tribune has confirmed the student attends Park City High.

A Park City High School teacher, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, independently confirmed the coach’s comments.

Emails obtained by The Tribune confirm Park City High School placed the coach on leave and is conducting an investigation. A Park City School District spokesperson confirmed Friday that those emails were sent to parents and guardians.

Click here to read the entire story on The Salt Lake Tribune