Utah Hockey Club players visit Primary Children's Hospital patients

LEHI, Utah — Wednesday afternoon, Utah Hockey Club players spent time with more than 60 patients at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi.

Blakely Rutledge, a seven-year-old patient is going through a tough time on her medical journey.

"It's changed her whole day. Right where it's been 24 hours of just this kind of cloud I think it's just brightened it for her and it's behind her," said Ryann Rutledge, Blakely's Mom. "We had a big appointment she's been really, really nervous."

Ryann shared how this surprise was unbeatable. "And so being able to do this and come here after the appointment it's changing that viewpoint for her, like seeing her smiling and have so much fun," said Ryann Rutledge.

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital shared that some patients were up all night looking forward to the visit. "It's really a great chance for the kids to take a break and to just be kids," said Kelsi Moore, Intermountain Child's Healthcare Specialist.

Utah Hockey Club was also excited to be at the new hospital. "Anytime we get to get out into the community and get to meet special kids like this it’s a great opportunity for our organization,” said Chris Armstrong, Utah Hockey Club President.

But little did they know they would brighten Blakely's whole day. "The fact we got invited to come up here and it was like the biggest turnaround not just for her but for me," said Ryann Rutledge.

Players also brought gifts for patients. "She gets to meet sports boys and play with slime it's like the ultimate day for her," said Ryann Rutledge.

The real goal was to bring joy to little ones enduring big fights. "It's going to be awesome like I said, hope themselves and our a smile on their faces," said Nick Bjugstad, Utah Hockey Club Player.

And that's just what they did. "But you know, making her feel like there's not other things going on like she's just a kid, playing with slime with a really cool person. As a mom it's really cool to see her everything that's going on everything that's been happening for her," said Ryann Rutledge.

A win for everyone that could be at the event.