Utah investigators arrest father and son and seize thousands of doses of potentially deadly drug

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office has arrested a father and son in connection to a massive drug bust in Provo. Brian Lee Pendleton, 64, and Clint James Pendleton, 29, were arrested on Wednesday and now face several charges of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Narcotics Unit were alerted by agents with Homeland Security Investigations that they had intercepted a package. Homeland Security agents say that the package contained 20.8 grams of Carfentanil. Police wrote in court documents that Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and that 20.8 grams would equate to nearly 210,000 fatal doses.

Investigators say that Brian had no criminal history, but his son, Clint, is a known drug user.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home where Brian and Clint lived and executed the warrant on Wednesday. During the search, police said that Clint was found with a phone and receiving text alerts about the seized package.

Also found in Clint's bedroom was methamphetamine and additional drug paraphernalia. Detectives also found a ledger that appeared to have buy and owe shoots and logins for different websites that police believe are associated with the dark web.

In Brian's room, police say they found 20.8 grams of heroin, 41.7 grams of methamphetamine, 173 suspected fentanyl pills, 105 grams of marijuana, 10 Xanax pills, 5 amphetamine pills, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and 4 firearms.

Clint and Brian both had their blood or urine tested by police. Brian was found to have tested positive for amphetamines, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and opiates. Clint's test showed positive for amphetamine, suboxone, fentanyl, ecstasy, methamphetamine, opiates, and THC.

Clint Pendleton now faces charges for arranging the distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Brian Pendleton faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.