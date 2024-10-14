Utah is home to the best pickleball player in the Special Olympics

OREM, Utah — According to a 2023 study by Apple, Utah is the most popular state per capita for pickleball, but few players are as skilled or dedicated as Kyle "Pickles" Karren. "During COVID that was the peak of pickleball so everyone just wanted to go out and play," said Pickles reflecting on his start.

Pickles has become one of the best pickleball players in the country. "I'm the best pickleball player for the Special Olympics," Pickles said. "For regular people, I'm like a 4.2 so I'm the middle of the pack."

But every great player needs a great teammate — for Pickles, his teammate is his dad, Bryan. "It's pretty hard because father and son duo so we get upset with each other, but the fun part is we get to laugh when we mess up and just have fun and play the game," Pickles said.

"I play this game because I love it, but I work at it and compete at it for him," Bryan said.

Bryan is Pickles Unified Partner. The two have become quite the dynamic duo. In 2023, they won gold at the Special Olympics North America Tennis and Pickleball Championship.

"There are other fathers and sons that play out here, but I don't think there's anybody who has such a unique story and has the opportunity to play with a kid who has worked so hard for what he's achieved," Bryan said.

The duo went 9-0 last year, but they're hoping as the tournament grows, they'll meet some tougher competition. This week the two will be headed back to Hilton Head, South Carolina in hopes of claiming the title yet again. "My goal is to give the athletes that are there a better experience we're here to win but the main thing is that experience," Pickles said.

"That experience" means even more to Pickles than his admirable accolades.

"It has impacted me quite a lot I've grown a family here through Special Olympics and I wouldn't give it up," he said.

Special Olympics is always looking for volunteers if you'd like to learn more you can go to sout.org.