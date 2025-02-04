South Ogden junior high school student stabbed in fight

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — A student at a South Ogden school was stabbed Tuesday, forcing the school to be placed on hold following the incident.

The Weber School District said a fight between two students at T.H. Bell Junior High School occurred in the morning, with one student allegedly stabbing the other with a knife. The injured student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Once the hold was issued, students and staff were told to remain in their classrooms while police investigated the incident. The hold has since been lifted.

The names of the students involved in the fight have not been released, but the Weber County Sheriff's Office is now investigating.

"We understand that situations like this can be concerning for students and families," the district said in a statement, adding they will have support resources available for students at the school.