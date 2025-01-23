Utah lawmakers hope to make childcare more affordable for families

SALT LAKE CITY — How do we address the childcare crisis in Utah? Lawmakers, advocates, and parents spoke out about the changes they want to see in the future.

“We will need multiple solutions because this issue is pretty big and comprehensive,” Senate Minority Luz Escamilla said.

Melanie Call, a mother of 3, left the workforce three years ago to take care of her kids because she can’t afford childcare anymore. She said at one point she was paying nearly $35,ooo for childcare services every year.

“If we care about Utah’s economy, we want more women to have the option to work and not just women but anyone who has caregiver responsibilities,” Call said.

Call is one of thousands of mothers who are struggling to keep up with childcare costs in Utah and is asking legislators to do more.

“I want them to show up for parents. They say they’re so family friendly and this is a great place to be to have a family to start a business but how come it’s easier to get a business license than securing childcare?” she said.

Sen. Escamilla is introducing two bills this year. One bill will focus on using state buildings as childcare centers at no cost while partnering with businesses to provide childcare services to families. Another bill will focus on investing in prenatal care and early education.

“Our goal is that we can start building our very robust process and programs that will allow families to be in the workforce while their children are not only getting high-quality childcare but also early child education,” she said.

Anna Ek, founder of The Mom Pod Co, a child center in West Valley City, works 2 jobs to keep her center running.

“That’s the teachers, the staff, everyone that spins their day making it possible for others to work and we’re doing it at a low wage at the cost of our family,” Ek, a mother of two, said.

On Friday, home and center-based childcare providers, Utah parents, children, and other advocates will rally at the state capitol. They’re demanding that legislatures take on providing access to affordable and licensed child care while guaranteeing thriving wages for early childhood educators.