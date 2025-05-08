Utah man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill his sister

MIDVALE, Utah — A Utah man is in custody now and could face charges of aggravated assault, attempted murder, and aggravated burglary after police say he broke into his sister's home in an attempt to kill her. Taylor Don Hooiman, 32, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Tuesday, police received a call from a woman claiming her son was on his way to his sister's home to kill her.

Police say that the woman told dispatchers that she could see Taylor arriving at the apartment complex. Detectives say that the victim's apartment was on the second floor and that Taylor climbed the exterior of the complex to get to the second-floor deck of the victim's apartment.

Taylor then allegedly attempted to enter the apartment through a sliding glass door. However, the door was locked, and the victim was pushing the door closed as Taylor attempted to slide it open.

Taylor broke through the glass and began to slash with a kitchen knife at his sister's hands. Police say this left several small lacerations on her hands.

Eventually, Taylor made his way into the home and got on top of the victim, stabbing her in the chest. However, investigators say, Taylor verbalized he "couldn't go through with it."

When police took Hooiman into custody, he told them that he wanted to kill his sister to "solve the problem." Police say that Taylor believed his sister had been messing with him for two years, which led to the intent to harm her.

Taylor Don Hooiman is being held without bail.