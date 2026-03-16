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Provo police ask for the public's help in finding an at-risk 16-year-old

Andrew Liolis
Provo Police Department
Andrew Liolis
Posted

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing 16-year-old with mental health challenges who has gone missing in the city.

Andrew Liolis was last seen walking away from the OASIS Ascent center at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy fleece vest, black jeans, and boots.

Officials say Andrew has Tourette's syndrome and can be vocal or physical. They add that he experiences sensory issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Provo police at 801-852-6210.

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