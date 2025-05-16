Utah mom speaking out after parvovirus breakout at school

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One Utah mom is working to raise awareness about a virus that is spreading around her, including at her son’s school.

Lara and her 6-year-old son, Bridger, both had Fifth disease, and Lara is still recovering even over a month later.

"I never like seeing him sick, it’s so hard,” said Lara. “And it’s hard because they don’t know how to communicate it very well at that age, so you’re trying to figure out what exactly is going on and how to help him, it was very difficult."

About a month ago, Bridger came home from school sick. It started out like any other fever and aches.

"But then about 11 days after that, he came down with this rash on his cheeks; it was just bright, bright red, and I knew immediately what it was because I’m familiar with Fifth disease,” explained Lara.

Fifth disease usually comes with the "slapped face" rash and various symptoms. It is typically more prevalent in kids, but adults can get it too. Lara fell sick about a week after Bridger got the rash. She got “progressively worse” and even went to the emergency room.

“I’ve just been having a lot of side effects since then and so it’s been probably about 5 weeks that we’ve been dealing with this now,” added Lara.

Lara said Bridger's teacher sent a note out that lots of kids have been getting it.

“We have Fifth Disease going around… So please be aware of your child’s symptoms and keep them home if they are showing signs of Fifths, it is highly contagious,” the note said.

"It stressed me out,” said Lara. “I started warning other parents at the school once I knew what he had, and they kept telling me, I’ve never even heard of this illness before."

"It’s fairly contagious,” explained local pediatrician, Dr. Ellie Brownstein. “It’s droplets spread so coughing, sneezing, rubbing noses and if you’re a kid in school, they're not very sanitary, there's a lot of sharing.”

Dr. Brownstein said this infection caused by Parvovirus B19 is usually mild for healthy kids and adults but can be dangerous for people who are immunocompromised or pregnant.

"The virus gets into the system and the bone marrow essentially stops producing those red blood cells, and if you didn’t have enough to begin with, then you could get critically low,” added Dr. Brownstein.

Lara is healthier now but used to have an autoimmune condition. So, she is trying to help more people know about the virus. “It seems like it’s just spreading like wildfire now.”