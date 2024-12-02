Utah officials urge caution ahead of Avalanche Awareness Week

SALT LAKE CITY — As we enter Utah Avalanche Awareness Week, the Utah Avalanche Center reported six avalanches in the Salt Lake Mountains over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Though four of the six fell into the category of being human-caused, Dave Kelly, a forecaster with the Avalanche Center said no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Kelly added the snow giving way recently is no surprise – since we’re coming off the first substantial storm of the season.

From the safety perspective, he also mentioned to avoid avalanche terrain, it’s always a good idea for skiers and snowboarders to stay on slopes less than 30 degrees.

At the same time, he said it’s also important to be ready for the unexpected on the slopes.

“We always recommend that people travel with a beacon, a shovel, a probe, and a partner. The beginning of the season is a great time of year to double-check and make sure that your beacon and all the software are up to date, and if you’re carrying an air bag, that software is up to date," said Kelly. "And do some beacon practice with your partner while we wait for some more snow to fall.”

Utah Avalanche Awareness Week begins in earnest on Monday. The Utah Avalanche Center will be hosting a community Avalanche event at Sugar House Park from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

For more information on the events of the week, go to utahavalanchecenter.org.