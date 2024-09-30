Utah opens Microshelter Community ahead of winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter season draws nearer, Utah's Office of Homeless Services has officially opened the Microshelter Community on Saturday.

The community, located at 548 South 700 West in Salt Lake City, is designed to house up to 50 individuals experiencing homelessness. The site is being supported by Switchpoint.

This is the second location for the microshelters. A pilot program with Salt Lake City and Switchpoint was moved to the new location following allocated funding for low-barrier shelter in the 2024 General Session.

“We are deeply thankful for the Utah legislature’s support, which has made this project possible. The successful microshelter pilot, with its notable exits to housing and low calls for enforcement, demonstrates that this model works," stated Wayne Niederhauser, Utah's Homeless Coordinator. "This second phase represents a crucial step toward greater stabilization and long-term solutions for those in need.”

Residents began moving into the microshelters on Saturday, September 28th. The site is full enclosed with fencing, well-lit, and staffed with full-time personnel to prioritize safety and support of residents. Restrooms and washing stations are also available to meet the essential hygiene needs for those seeking shelter.

"The reopening of a more permanent Microshelter Community is a landmark moment for Salt Lake City and Utah," explained Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "The pilot program demonstrated that this is a shelter model that serves a hard-to-reach segment of the unsheltered population and brings them much-needed stability. It’s a testament to our commitment to exploring and deploying compassionate and effective solutions for those in need.”