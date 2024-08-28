Salt Lake City expanding microshelter program: 'Why not have these spaces utilized?'

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A program aiming to tackle homelessness in Salt Lake City is expanding with a new microshelter site.

Tucked under freeways and on barren land, lays the new shelters that could be a fresh start for someone who might be struggling to find a place to live. "We knew that it would be a good model to get people off the street that are resistant to congregate shelters," explained Wayne Niederhauser, Utah's State Homelessness Coordinator.

The microshelter units are by 5th South and 7th West in Salt Lake City. Last September, the state announced the starting of the pilot program with 50 microshelters by 3rd South and 6th West.

The shelters were open to unsheltered people experiencing homelessness from December to July. Now they have been moved to a 2 acre piece of land that is owned by Utah Department of Transportation.

Units come with a door that locks, a bed, power outlets, and heating and cooling. Case managers and other resources are also on site provided by Switchpoint ."They're desires are that they have a personal space, that they can lock up those personal belongings, know that they aren't going to be stolen, so that they can go out," Niedhauser expressed. "...get their healthcare, job interviews, go to work, all those things. Those are barriers when you're unsheltered."

FOX 13 News A look inside a microshelter

A new location also allows for an expansion to services offered for those in need. "The nice thing is we'll have showers at this location, and we didn't last time, so I'd like to just give a woohoo to showers," Switchpoint's CEO Carol Hollowell said. "...we'll still have our bathroom trailers, bicycle racks, a doggy area."

Other improvements to the new site stem from lessons learned during the pilot program. Like trying to create more leveled pathways for people in wheelchairs or using walkers.

Another lesson that was learned by the team is access to a personal shelter also increases the responsibility that residents feel. "I was actually really surprised by the success of this program," expresed Hollowell. "It's because they had their own space and they felt safe."

Currently only 50 shelters from Foldumare at the site but the state hopes to expand to 100 down the road.

The state hopes to finish construction on the new site next month and welcome people in before winter starts.