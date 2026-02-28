Two alleged gang members face firearm charges following church shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — An unsealed indictment charges two alleged Tangan Crip Gang Members, one a convicted felon, with firearm charges following the shooting at a church in Salt Lake City.

Ryan Daniel Toutai, aka “Lost One,” 32, of Salt Lake City, and Fineeva Pomona Maka, aka “Finloc,” 26, of Millcreek, Utah, were indicted by a federal grand jury.

According to the allegations in court documents, both Toutai and Maka had previously been pictured with one of the firearms that was used at the shooting on January 7, 2026.

Multiple shots were fired at an LDS Church, killing two and injuring several more. Toutai was on scene when officers arrived and was detailed and failing to comply with requests to move away from first responders rendering aid to a victim.

Prior to the shooting, Maka was on parole for a prior conviction and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. That and additional evidence found on Toutai's phone showing them both claiming TCG membership and interacting with other known TCG members.

Toutai is charged with unlawful disposition of a firearm. Maka is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Their initial appearance on the indictment is scheduled for March 3, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. in courtroom 8.4 before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.