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Utah State University mows its 'Quad' into an American flag ahead of July 4th holiday

Flag cut into the Utah State University grass
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LOGAN, Utah — This week, Utah State University is continuing an annual tradition of turning "The Quad" into a giant American flag.

Utah State University USU Quad American flag (2).png

USU's landscaping crew mowed the flag design into the four sections of grass adjacent to the iconic Old Main building. They also used white paint to accentuate the 50 stars, with the 13 stripes cut into contrasting dark and light green.

Utah State University USU Quad American flag (3).png

This wasn't exclusively for the "America 250" celebration taking place across the state and country, however — the school's grounds crew has done this every year since 2020.

Utah State University USU Quad American flag.png

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