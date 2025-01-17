Utah teen arrested for allegedly attacking another student with skateboard

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Utah teen has been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault following a fight at school where he allegedly attempted to strike another student with a skateboard. Glazier Jackson, 18, was arrested Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Glazier was involved in a fistfight at school. Police say that security and cell phone video showed that the fight began mutually and was separated by school administrators.

Once the fight was separated, officers said that Jackson would charge the other student raising a skateboard above his head and bringing it down full-force at the student's head. The school's principal was able to block most of the force of the skateboard.

Officials add that Glazier is known to own a large switchblade knife that he sometimes brings to school. Investigators say that he told the victim during the fight that if he had his knife he would stab them. Glazier is also reported to have told several other students the next day that he planned to stab the victim and showed off his knife.

Jackson was faces felony charges and is currently being held without bail.