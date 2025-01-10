Utah TikTok creator fears impacts of potential ban: 'This is 100% our income'

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns who have spent years building followings on TikTok could see the fruits of their work vanish if a ban on the platform becomes a reality.

From his home in Farmington, JT Laybourne has built a following of more than 1.7 million people. His videos featuring messages of positivity, moments with his family, and chronicling his battle against heart disease have amassed more than 56,000,000 likes.

“My whole motto when I got on TikTok was, ‘Go make someone smile,’” he said. “There’s a lot of negativity in this world. We are surrounded by it.”

His message of positivity has connected with people around the world.

It led him to create a brand called “Just Think.” He sells hats, shirts, and hoodies featuring inspirational words, slogans, and images. The income allows him to spend more quality time with his wife and children.

“It's scary to me because this is our livelihood. This is 100 percent our income,” he described. “This is how I provide for my family and that going away would flip our world upside down in a heartbeat.”

While he recognizes the national security concerns, he questions if that is the sole reason why politicians have moved to block it from being accessed in the United States.

“National security is very important and anyone who says otherwise, I think is silly,” Laybourne said. “But when it comes to TikTok, I am worried that maybe we are not being given all the information. We live in a world that is motivated by fear.”

Laybourne hopes decision-makers will truly look at both sides of the issue before finalizing a move that will significantly impact his family and many others across the country.

“I just want to make sure, if this is what's happening, that it's happening for the right reasons and not for political gains,” he said.

Laybourne’s Tik Tok account can be found here: JT (@jt_laybourne) Official | TikTok