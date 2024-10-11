Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Utah Transit Authority train de-railed following collision with vehicle

UTA Trax
UTA
UTA Trax
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority says riders can expect delays of up to 45 minutes Friday following one of their trains colliding with a vehicle.

The delays are from 900 South to Fashion Place West.

Officials with UTA tell FOX 13 News that one of their Red Line trains collided with a vehicle Friday morning causing the train to de-rail. UTA first reported the collision at 11:40 a.m.

FOX 13 News has a crew on their way to the scene and will update this article when we get more information.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere