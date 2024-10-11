Utah Transit Authority train de-railed following collision with vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority says riders can expect delays of up to 45 minutes Friday following one of their trains colliding with a vehicle.

The delays are from 900 South to Fashion Place West.

Officials with UTA tell FOX 13 News that one of their Red Line trains collided with a vehicle Friday morning causing the train to de-rail. UTA first reported the collision at 11:40 a.m.

FOX 13 News has a crew on their way to the scene and will update this article when we get more information.