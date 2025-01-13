Utah truck driver delivers donations from local businesses to Californians in need

SALT LAKE CITY — After truck driver, Landon Cheatham, drove to California and saw its’ conditions — he decided he wanted to help.
Cheatham, who usually drives to California at least 2-3 times a week for work, created a post in a Facebook group, “Connect Utah,” and asked for donations to drive back to Los Angeles.
And he received an outpour of comments and messages.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Cheatham, an operations manager at Alex D. Delivery. “I never thought that just from a simple Facebook post, it would turn into this, but it has so we’re going to keep going. We’ll keep building and helping as many people as we can.”
Within a day, over 30 business owners across Utah stepped in and made their business one of many drop-off locations for toiletries, clothes, food and more.
Elif Ekin, owner of Kahve Cafe, is one of those businesses. She said that since Saturday, people have continuously dropped off items.
“At the end of the day, it’s about building community, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in Salt Lake City or you’re in California,” Ekin said. “People are people, you know? When people are hurting, you help people.”
Andrea Bennett, owner of Annie’s Cafe in Bountiful, said a customer called Saturday night and decided to donate a million N24 masks.
“He says, ‘Annie, I have a semi-truck full of N24 masks for you,’” she explained. “Obviously, we’re very emotional about that.”
And she truly knows the meaning of community. She says her daughter received a liver transplant from a person in California that saved her life.
“When I was there with her, the community helped us a lot,” she said. “I think I need to give back at some point. I know what it’s like to be in need.”
By Sunday afternoon, the group had already filled up two 53-foot semi-trailers and three sprinter vans. But it doesn’t end there.
“We’re not going to stop until the donations stop coming in or California tells us to stop coming in,” Cheatham said.
Cheatham drove all donated items to a food bank in Los Angeles on Sunday. Aside from items including toiletries, food, and clothes, they’re also asking for large cardboard boxes.
If you’re interested in donating items to help support people dealing with the wildfires in California, drop off items at these locations:
