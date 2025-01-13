Utah truck driver delivers donations from local businesses to Californians in need

SALT LAKE CITY — After truck driver, Landon Cheatham, drove to California and saw its’ conditions — he decided he wanted to help.

Cheatham, who usually drives to California at least 2-3 times a week for work, created a post in a Facebook group, “Connect Utah,” and asked for donations to drive back to Los Angeles.

And he received an outpour of comments and messages.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Cheatham, an operations manager at Alex D. Delivery. “I never thought that just from a simple Facebook post, it would turn into this, but it has so we’re going to keep going. We’ll keep building and helping as many people as we can.”

Within a day, over 30 business owners across Utah stepped in and made their business one of many drop-off locations for toiletries, clothes, food and more.

Elif Ekin, owner of Kahve Cafe, is one of those businesses. She said that since Saturday, people have continuously dropped off items.

“At the end of the day, it’s about building community, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in Salt Lake City or you’re in California,” Ekin said. “People are people, you know? When people are hurting, you help people.”

Andrea Bennett, owner of Annie’s Cafe in Bountiful, said a customer called Saturday night and decided to donate a million N24 masks.

“He says, ‘Annie, I have a semi-truck full of N24 masks for you,’” she explained. “Obviously, we’re very emotional about that.”

And she truly knows the meaning of community. She says her daughter received a liver transplant from a person in California that saved her life.

“When I was there with her, the community helped us a lot,” she said. “I think I need to give back at some point. I know what it’s like to be in need.”

By Sunday afternoon, the group had already filled up two 53-foot semi-trailers and three sprinter vans. But it doesn’t end there.

“We’re not going to stop until the donations stop coming in or California tells us to stop coming in,” Cheatham said.

Cheatham drove all donated items to a food bank in Los Angeles on Sunday. Aside from items including toiletries, food, and clothes, they’re also asking for large cardboard boxes.

If you’re interested in donating items to help support people dealing with the wildfires in California, drop off items at these locations:

Coordinated Insurance Services

5788 S 900 E

Murray, UT 84121

Jade Bloom Essential Oils & Natural Products

357 W Life Science Way Suite 600

Draper, UT 84020

Ground To Earth

11248 S Kestrel Rise Rd #102

South Jordan, UT 84009

Isha Recovery and Sculpt

1770 Fort Union Blvd STE 101

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

The Law Offices of Roberto Hernandez

491 West 5300 South

Murray, UT 84123

Kahve Cafe

57 S 600 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Drop offs: Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Millcreek Nutrition

1050 E 3300 S #102

Millcreek, UT 84106

Pantry Products

888 S 200 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Drop offs: Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chez Nibs

212 E 500 S Suite A,

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Annie’s Cafe

74 W 500 S

Bountiful, UT 84010

To drop off during after hours please contact Andrea Bennett to coordinate: 775-657-1658

Bountiful Nutrition

273 W 500 S Ste 22

Bountiful, UT 84010

Blue Synergy- Private Residence

582 Flint Street,

Layton, UT 84041

Morgan Nutrition

101 Commercial St. Suite A

Morgan UT, 84050

Younique Products

3400 W Mayflower Ave Suite 350

Lehi, UT 84043

Lifting Hands International

920 East State Rd, suite H

American Fork, UT 84003

Mountain Land Physical Therapy

94 Highland Drive

Santaquin, UT 84655

Shoreline Middle School

1201 W 890 S

Provo, UT 84601

Trucks Cars and Credit

353 E Cimmarron Way,

Erda, UT 84074

Aspen Grove Rustics

1490 South Highway 40

Heber City, UT 84032

Vintiquers

806 S Washington Blvd

Ogden, UT 84404

Drop Offs: Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cache Coffee And More

970 US-89 Ste 130

Logan, UT 84321