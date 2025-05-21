Utah woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband and crashed her car while fleeing

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A Utah woman is now in custody after police say she stabbed her husband in an argument and then crashed her car while trying to run from the scene. Elymer Cristina Linarez Cuello, 33, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of aggravated assault and drinking alcohol in a vehicle.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, officers with the Unified Police Department were called to an apartment complex for a welfare check. During their investigation, officers determined that the situation was a domestic disturbance between Cuello and her husband.

Police say during the investigation, Elymer called them to state she was the victim of domestic violence.

However, officers say that following further investigation, they believed that Elymer was drinking alcohol in her vehicle outside of her apartment. The victim came out to encourage her to go inside to avoid trouble with the authorities.

At that time, police say Elymer pulled out a kitchen knife from under the driver's seat of the vehicle and stabbed the victim in the knee. The victim told officers that out of instinct he bit Elymer and managed to take the knife back to the apartment.

Investigators say that at that point, Elymer then drove her car to leave the scene, but while doing so crashed into a building in the apartment complex.