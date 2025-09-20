Utah woman raises money to support victims of Tremonton shooting incident

TREMONTON, Utah — About a month after the tragic shooting in Tremonton that killed two police officers, and injured a deputy and K9, people are trying to help a family involved in the situation that is trying to move forward.

"She just asked for help that night. She didn't do anything wrong,” said Debbie Nelson. “And we need to support her and show her, you didn’t do this."

Nelson is referring to the woman involved in the domestic violence incident at the home where the suspect, Ryan Michael Bate, shot at law enforcement.

"I couldn’t get my mind off of the mom,” added Nelson. “And I just decided somebody's got to help her and the kids, so that’s how we got involved.” She didn’t know the woman or her 3 kids, but has since been raising money and collecting donations to help them start over. She is a domestic violence survivor herself and wants to help this family.

"We've got 4 cases of diapers, she’s got 2 babies in diapers, she’s got this crib set for the baby,” explained Nelson, showing her car full of donations to take to the family. She already gave her furniture collected, and has been sending money that people are collecting for her.

"They had to uproot their whole lives, they had to relocate, start over, because they lost their safe space,” explained Erica Sandberg, a domestic violence advocate. “That was their home, and they no longer feel safe there."

Sandberg is also survivor. She is organizing the 2nd Annual Brigham City Open billiards tournament from October 2-5 at 912 N. Main St. to raise money for various organizations, including Rode Warriors for the Missing. Nelson is organizing a bake sale there.

"I could use some baked items, also everybody is canning this time of year, so I would love your peaches, and salsa and all your good things, to sell it,” said Nelson. “And all of my bake sale will go straight to the mom and kids."

They are trying to collect monetary and item donations — basic necessities like cleaning supplies and bedding, and things for the kids. "All the kids, they all still need comfort,” said Nelson. “The 16 year old loves to read. He loves history. The little girl is obsessed with pink, and the little boy is obsessed with Madagascar and the jungle."

"Right now my biggest thing is, I don’t want her to feel alone. It breaks my heart,” said Sandberg.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here or their Venmo here.

If you would like to drop off any items, they are collecting them at Fraternal Order of Eagles Box Elder #2919 and C & R Auto and Trailer Sales.