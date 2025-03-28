Utahn filmmakers, enthusiasts hopeful for future after Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah — Sundance moving to Boulder, Colorado has a lot of people reacting, including those in the industry.

One local film and video game producer, Rollins Wimber, produced his film that hit the Sundance screen two years ago. It was titled “I Have No Tears And I Must Cry.”

"As a local filmmaker, you're sad to see such a big cultural event leave the state.” Wimber said, “And it just feels like a loss for everyone involved."

As a film student, he said everyone dreamed of making it to Sundance.

“Everyone wants to get into the festival,” Wimber added. “It feels like a really great way to break into the competitive industry."

Although many people in the industry are sad to see Sundance go, they're looking at it from a different perspective.

"My initial reaction was how can our community still step up?” Michelle Moore, Owner and Co-Director of Zions Indie Film Fest said. “How can our community still come together to service the need for independent film in this state?"

Michelle and her husband Marshall have been going to Sundance for years, and are reminiscing on all the memories they have from the festival.

Now, they own Zions Indy Film Festival, and while they’re sad that the Sundance’s time is coming to an end, they know this is an opportunity for other festivals in the state to grow.

"We appreciate the legacy that Sundance ultimately will leave behind here but what that has done is raised the bar through the years for independent film,” Marshall Moore said. “Raising that need for festivals for platforms to show films that people otherwise would ever see."

They say Utah will continue to be a hot spot for filmmakers, actors, and anyone in the industry.