Utahns rejoice as taste of winter arrives before fall even begins

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah is still days away from fall, but the state is already getting its first taste of winter as higher elevations in the Wasatch received snow as a cold front stormed through the area overnight.

“It's like one of those things that it could happen every single year and never get old,” said Park City resident Colleen Little.

On Tuesday, people traveled into the mountains to get a close look at the first snow of the season.

“Winter's coming," added Little, "but fall still very much here.”

Little herself was on a mission as she journeyed to the Guardsman Pass area.

“I have a ski streak that is heading into its 51st month of, at least five turns, count once a month without the use of a ski lift," she explained. "So I was just kind of scoping out to see if I had enough to not totally wreck the skis.”

Others just wanted to get a beautiful hike in.

“You're always a little nervous when you go out," said Tariq Malik, who is visiting from Minneapolis. "I didn't bring hiking boots but I've been told, in the Rockies here, it's pretty good. Doesn't get too slushy.”

Video below shows heavy snow falling at Snowbird ski resort:

Resort Snow

Malik never would have guessed he’d be treated to snow in Utah’s mountains in September.

“I happened to be in Utah for the first-time ever, and really wanted to just see nature and it snowed, and it was amazing,” he said.

While the first taste of winter made for some stunning scenery, there wasn’t quite enough of the white stuff for Little to get a turn in. Still, she says, it was worth making the trip.

Drone video below shows snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon (Chris Williams):

Little Cottonwood Canyon drone video

“It's just a sign of like, you know, why people come to Utah," she explained, "and it's because of the snow and the skiing here is fabulous, and it's just really cool when it blends with the seasons.”