Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Utah ski resorts reporting first snows of the season

GXroKsXa0AAf8mA.jpg
Posted

ALTA, Utah — Several ski resorts across Utah are reporting seeing their first snowfall of the season. Alta Ski Area posted 3 images to social media showing clouds and snow covering the mountains.

Snowbird, also celebrated the new snow posting a photo to their Instagram story showing Hidden Peak being hidden literally by the clouds. A fresh coat of snow could also be seen on the ground. According to their mountain report, they are still projecting an opening day of November 28.

FOX 13 News Meteorologists have anticipated the recent snowfall saying that storms will across Northern Utah will leave snow at areas above 9,000 feet.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere