Utahns will have 3 chances to see the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses this week

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've ever wanted to see the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, you're in luck this week if you live along the Wasatch Front.

The massive horses will be pulling the red Budweiser wagon at three appearances: in Farmington, Salt Lake City, and South Jordan.

The horses are on a cross-country tour to celebrate 15 years of the brand partnering with "Folds of Honor," which is a nonprofit that awards scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members or first responders.

The Clydesdales' first public appearance will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Lagoon Amusement Park. It will include a "Full Clydesdale hitch appearance," which means eight horses will be hitched to the wagon. (We will update this article once we learn whether they will be inside or outside the park gates)

On Friday, they will actually be making deliveries of Budweiser throughout downtown Salt Lake City. This will start at 3 p.m. at Gracie's Bar & Grill, located at 326 S. West Temple. The Clydesdale team will make its way toward Beer Bar at 161 E. 200 South, and will make multiple stops at bars and restaurants along the way. There is also a "Full Clydesdale hitch appearance."

On Saturday, the Clydesdales will be at the Salt Lake Bees game at "The Ballpark at America First Square" (11111 South Ballpark Drive, South Jordan). They will be out in the parking lot starting at 4:30 p.m., for about an hour or an hour and a half, according to organizers. Around 6:40, they will parade around the field before the game. Then just before the first pitch, a Folds of Honor check will be presented to a recipient.