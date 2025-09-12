UVU students hope shooter arrest returns 'sense of peace' to campus

OREM, Utah — Over two days later, Utah Valley University students remain somewhat shaken after the violent death of Charlie Kirk and the arrest of the alleged shooter.

“Everything flipped on a dime," said sophomore Michael Holmes, who went to see Kirk speak. “It’s kind of hard to think about anything else because it’s just the one thing that’s on my mind.”

Holmes attended the event with his friend, mother, and 15-year-old brother.

“It was obviously pretty graphic… trying to worry about getting my family out,” he shared.

While the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson may bring calm, it still leaves more questions than answers for students.

“I don’t understand the thought process... who’s thinking he hates someone that much and is so opposed to that person that he decides that he wants to kill them,” asked Holmes. “I think he should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, putting so many people in danger, and also taking the life of a good person.”

"If we can get him the death penalty, I have no problem with that.”

Graduate student Emily Bernath was also on campus at the time of the shooting.

“It all happened very fast and in the moment, and I’m like, okay, I guess I’m ducking under the table now, right?" she said.

Thrust into national spotlight, UVU students, alums hope to overcome shooting stigma:

Bernath was encouraged that the FBI had received so many tips, at least 11,000, that led to Robinson's arrest.

"Courage that people have to be willing to help, I think also needs to be acknowledged,” she said.

Holmes hopes the deadly incident spurs university officials to shore up campus security in the future.

“I think that part of the responsibility should fall back on the school and the police force for not instituting more security at the event,” he said.

While the shooting will never fade from the memories, both students hope a calm can now return to campus following the arrest.

“Hopefully brings a sense of peace back to people," said Holmes, "and a greater sense of reliance on our justice system that it does work.”

“Violence is not the answer," added Bernath. "I hope this is a call for people to show more love to one another, honestly.”