Vehicle hit by train at railroad crossing in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police responded to an incident Saturday night in Springville where a vehicle was hit by a train.

A woman was driving across the railroad tracks at 400 North and 400 West when her car stalled, according to Springville Police.

The woman called 911, and an operator told her to get out of the car immediately, which she did. A train hit the stalled car about 30 seconds later.

Nobody was injured.

The railroad crossings at 400 North and Center Street are closed as police investigate. The public is asked to avoid the area.