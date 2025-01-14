VIDEO: Utah County Sheriff's vehicle hits pole during pursuit of wanted man

GENOLA, Utah — A pursuit of a wanted man in Utah resulted in the arrest of one and a Utah County Sheriff's Office vehicle striking a pole in a Genola neighborhood. Elijah Nehemiah Madden, 40, is now facing charges of failure to stop at the command of police, parental kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, on Monday deputies with the Utah County Fugitive Investigation Team located a wanted man, Madden, in an Orem parking lot. Madden, according to authorities, had active felony warrants for his arrest.

Officials say that Madden had been involved in an ongoing effort to conceal his 16-year-old daughter, who was reportedly living with him in Utah County. The daughter is listed on the National Crime Information Center as a runaway from California.

Deputies attempted to contact Madden at the driver's side door of his vehicle but he would drive away before deputies were able to make the arrest.

Deputies began following Madden onto Interstate 15 and attempted to make a traffic stop but were unsuccessful.

The chase continued until deputies executed a PIT maneuver on Lincoln Beach Road and brought Madden's vehicle to a stop. Madden was then taken into custody.

Video obtained by FOX 13 News shows during the pursuit a vehicle that was following Madden went off the road and struck a pole. However, when FOX 13 News asked officials about the crash they stated they couldn't comment due to an active investigation.

Madden's daughter, was taken to Slate Canyon detention. Officials didn't comment on what would happen next with her.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Madden's residence and trailers. During their search, they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia items in addition to shotgun shells, green-tipped ammunition, an AR-15 magazine, and several long-edged fixed-blade knives.