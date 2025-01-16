Vision for the future of South Jordan unveiled by leaders

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Mayor Dawn Ramsey announced in the South Jordan State of The City Address what their future would look like to accommodate their remarkable growth.

“This is a dynamic time for us here in South Jordan,” said Mayor Ramsey.

Kim and Ronnie Cruz moved to Daybreak six years ago, and change remains a constant in their community.

“[There’s been] a lot of growth, and we’re excited about it,” said Kim Cruz.

Since Mayor Ramsey took office in 2017, the growth has been dramatic.

“The city’s grown from 60,000 to nearly 100,000 residents - that’s remarkable,” said Councilmember Tamara Zander, who represents South Jordan’s fourth district.

That remarkable growth will be highlighted by perhaps its biggest and busiest new neighbor to date: the Salt Lake Bees.

But it doesn’t come without some growing pains.

“We were concerned because you know we live very close to, we’re going to be on a main street right where the ballpark is,” Cruz said.

The buzz around Cruz’s neighborhood includes worries about traffic and public safety, but staying optimistic about the developments.

“I just think it’s going to be positive for the community,” added Ronnie Cruz. “It’s going to bring more growth and there are going to be more jobs for people as well.

From an all-new UTA Trax station to hundreds of affordable housing units, Mayor Ramsey says this project is as much about building community as a stadium.

“It’s going to take some time for all of this to come together, but we’ve got the right partners on board,” Ramsey said.

Partners like the Larry H. Miller Company envision a bright future for the city and its residents.

“We are calling 2025 in South Jordan the season of openings,” said Andrea Covington, who serves as chief corporate affairs officer for the company.

Ramsey added that they’re counting on 2025 being a homerun, as they await the first pitch in April.