Warehouse in Weber County destroyed in fire

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — A warehouse went up in flames Sunday afternoon in Weber County, resulting in a total loss.

Around 2:15 p.m., a pair of employees were in the office's warehouse at 1802 W. 1350 South in Marriott-Slaterville when they heard popping sounds. They exited the office and saw the warehouse full of smoke. They got out without any injuries, according to the Weber County Fire District.

When fire crews arrived, they found large flames coming out of the open garage door. Firefighters got it under control in just a few minutes, but the warehouse's roof collapsed. It was deemed a total loss.

While they were able to stop it from spreading to any other buildings, the warehouse next door did end up with water damage and smoke damage.

Fire crews will remain at the scene for about 12 hours, watching over what's left of the building to respond to any flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they do not suspect any foul play.

One firefighter was slightly injured by falling debris. He reportedly had a cut on his hand and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.