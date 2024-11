SALT LAKE CITY — A water main break in Salt Lake City has forced lane closures Thursday, with drivers advised to use caution.

Crews were working the break on 900 South between 1200-1300 East just after 12:30 p.m.

It's not known what caused the break or when it will be repaired, allowing the road to fully reopen.

"Thanks to our crews for their hard work & coordination," the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities wrote.