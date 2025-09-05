Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Water main break closes Herriman road, water shut off for customers indefinitely

HERRIMAN, Utah — The water supply has been shut off to water customers in the Herriman area, located at 13400 South and 6400 West, on Thursday evening.

At 7:00 p.m., Herriman City officials confirmed that a water main break had occurred at 13400 South and 6400 West. Construction had been underway in the area for some time.

The cause of the break remains under investigation; the shut off will affect nearby water customers indefinitely.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

