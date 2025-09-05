Avenues neighborhood comes together after garage fire injures BBQ cook

SALT LAKE CITY — After the last flames were doused and while suffering from second-degree burns, Chris Blatchford was back home doing what he does best, bringing his Avenues community together over his homemade food.

“What’s the purpose of a backyard barbecue if you can’t be friends with everyone and help out someone.”

Blatch’s barbecue has been a staple in Avenues for nearly 5 years.

Garage goes up in flames in Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City:

Avenues fire

But things took a dramatic turn on Wednesday.

Chris, who is a type 1 diabetic, had an adverse reaction to some new medication and collapsed while holding a lighter.

That sparked a fire, which destroyed his garage, which contained some of his prep and cooking equipment.

Fire crews were on scene in about five minutes and had to blaze under control in under 30 minutes, and Chris survived.

“It’s miraculous and I was able to be revived and crawl out, like I crawled out through the flames.”

And because he now has no power, Chris can’t save all this food he’s already prepared. So he’s sharing with neighbors, and payment is optional.

“Because I’ve spent hundreds of hours making all these things and someone should enjoy it. And especially if there’s a family that is struggling, they better come and get it.”

“And this is our favorite place too as a family.”

That’s neighbor Susan Fleck, who was among the first to arrive Thursday to support Chris.

Just last Friday she brought her out of town relatives here for barbecue.

“They’re meat eaters, and they said that this was the best barbecue that they’ve ever had, ever! And in the most loving environment.”

And once this food is gone, it’s time to start looking forward.

Susan Fleck is optimistic.

“And it’s gonna be the place again! I mean with the spirit of the community, not just the vegan community but the whole community, they are going to rally and this man’s coming back, so it’s good!”

Chris Blatchford is determined.

“I’m terrified but we’ll figure it out. We’ll get through it because this is my passion and we’re not going anywhere.”