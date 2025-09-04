Deputy, K-9 shot in Tremonton visit students who sent messages of support

PERRY, Utah — A Box Elder County school hosted a breakfast for bravery on Thursday, welcoming two community heroes for an assembly focused on the importance of public safety.

Dep. Mike Allred and his K-9, Azula, were the guests of students at Promontory School in Perry. Both survived after being shot during a Tremonton incident that killed two fellow police officers.

The visit was part of the first assembly of the new school year, which brought the real world to the gymnasium.



“The challenge, when you’re working with kids, is how do we help them understand the hard things that happen in the world?” explained Promontory assistant director Emily Ross.



The tragedy that hit Tremonton isn’t lost on these children.



“It was really scary, and i was shocked by it,” said sixth grade student Kenley Wolf.

After the shootings, students sent Allred letters wishing him and his Azula a speedy recovery, which was a big reason why the duo showed up in person on Thursday to share their own thanks.



“The cards that I got, your artwork, the treats that Azula got, she enjoys them,” Dep. Allred told the students.



The deputy encouraged students to keep showing that same compassion they had for him in their everyday lives.



“I feel the love and I appreciate it, and keep being good friends to each other," he added. "If you see somebody that’s sitting by themselves and they’re having a rough day, just go up and say hi to them.”



While the students collectively admired Allred’s bravery, there were some parts of his message they couldn’t quite get on board with.



“One more thing, and I need everybody to promise this one, you got to promise to eat your vegetables,” Allred joked.



Those promises might get broken, but the students left for their classrooms with a greater appreciation for Allred and the work of all their first responders.



“They have all that goodness in their heart, and they’re willing to do something for all these other people. Putting their lives in danger for us,” shared second grader Rosalie Sevilla.

“That they were able to come today, it’s like a miracle, almost,” added fifth grader Hollis Young.

During the assembly, Allred shared that he plans to be back in training with Azula this week and hopes to be out serving the community once again before long.