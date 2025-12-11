'We are sad and we are exhausted,' independent audit finds morale low among South Salt Lake police

SALT LAKE CITY — An independent audit commissioned by South Salt Lake about its police department shows morale is low among officers.

“There was unanimous agreement between all of the officers and the chief that morale of the police department is at what would be considered a historic low at this time,” said investigator Heather White at Wednesday's city council meeting.

The city asked for an independent audit after a survey by the Fraternal Order of Police chapter showed over two-thirds of civilian and sworn officers in the department were not satisfied with Chief Danielle Croyle's leadership.

Mayor Cherie Wood appointed Chief Croyle to the position in 2022.

"There were several people who did not like the process how the chief was appointed,” said White. "The people who were most discouraged and favored a leadership change, were longer tenured than those who were more supportive."

Some of them spoke at the meeting.

“I go to baby deaths, I go where people have lost their loved ones, nothing about my job is easy. I see people at the worst possible parts of their lives, and that is easier than coming to work,” said an officer who works crime scenes.

"I am incredibly heartbroken to see the department I have been so proud to be part of for so long in such a shattered place,” added a civilian officer who has been at the department for over 20 years. “We are sad and we are exhausted."

Council members asked White questions while attempting to digest the 72-page report.

Wood said the city would work on the findings from the report and create a detailed plan over the next couple months.

"These findings are not positive, and unfortunately, not unexpected,” said the mayor. “I want to make sure everyone understands how seriously we are addressing this issue. The report makes clear the department is experiencing significant strain."

White added that some of the issues started before Chief Croyle’s appointment, and continued under her tenure.

Others who spoke at the meeting included officers upset with how the department is functioning, spouses who are concerned about the mental health of officers, and residents worried about public safety overall.

White also said there were some good things about the department that came up, especially about working with fellow officers.

"Everyone from the newest hire officer to the chief has the best interest of the city in mind,” she said.