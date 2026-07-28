Weather plays part in West Nile virus cases exploding in Utah mosquitoes

KAYSVILLE, Utah — While summer is the time of year when mosquitoes are out and about in local Utah communities, officials agree that they’re seeing more mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus than in previous years.

According to Mosquito Abatement District Davis, this year they've had over 200 positive examples of West Nile, where they typically see around three, with the weather playing a big factor.

“There’s also been a lot of studies that have shown that in certain areas, including the western US, when there are drought conditions, it seems like there's more West Nile virus as well," said district manager Greg White. "It probably has to do with fewer bodies of water and then those mosquitoes and the birds, which really help amplify that virus, congregate together, so there’s more chance for those mosquito-bird interactions, and that's how the virus really spreads.”

The district carefully monitors areas where they find the most affected mosquitoes, but White shared the importance of community members taking precautions as well.

The west and central parts of Davis County see more mosquito activity, and White said they’re most active after sunset.

“I was traveling down here from Stanley, Idaho, and I stopped at the rest area, and the mosquitoes about ate me up last night. Just at the rest area," explained Jay Morris, who is visiting the state.

The high number of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus hasn’t translated over to the number of human cases, which currently stands at one in the entire state.

“If you see a lot of mosquitoes in your area," said White, "let your local district know, and we’ll go out there and look for mosquito sources."