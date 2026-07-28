Man dies of injuries suffered in Washington Terrace fire, son says

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — One of two people injured in the wildfire that burned near several Washington Terrace homes on Monday has died, a family member said.

According to Bryan Burrell, his father, Ted, was originally transported to the hospital with what he was told were minor injuries. However, after arriving at the hospital, Bryan learned his father's injuries were more severe, and he died at 7 p.m. Monday.

It's not known where Burrell was located when he was injured, and officials have yet to confirm the death.

Burrell's death is the first fatality known to be connected to a wildfire in Utah this year. Four firefighters lost their lives battling the Knowles Fire on the Colorado side of the Utah-Colorado border last month.

A Weber County Sheriff's Office deputy was also injured during the fire, but was quickly treated and released.

Washington Terrace residents return home after wildfire posed threats:

Washington Terrace residents relieved to return home after wildfire posed threats

The Adams Fire grew to 45 acres and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes, although only one suffered minor damage. Several people were seen using garden hoses to protect their homes from the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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