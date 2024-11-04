Weber County driver killed after veering into oncoming traffic

FARR WEST, Utah — A driver was killed after they veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle in Weber County early Monday, with impairment being investigated as the cause.

The driver of a Ford Focus was heading northbound on 2000 West in Farr West when they left their lane and struck a Subaru Outback driving south.

Officials said the driver of the Ford Focus was not wearing a seatbelt and died, while the Subaru driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While not much has been released regarding the factors that caused the accident, the Utah Department of Public Safety said the Ford Focus driver was possibly impaired.