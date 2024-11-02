Weber State University opens new facility to replace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office

OGDEN, Utah — It has been 4 months since new legislation came into effect removing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on Utah college campuses. To comply with the new rules, Weber State University closed it’s identity-based centers and opened a new Student Success Center.

"Making sure that we are staying connected with students, being aware of what their needs are, what the barriers are that they are facing, and making sure that we are addressing those barriers,” said Brandon Flores, executive director of the Student Success Center.

This wasn’t Flores’ role when he started working here. "When I was hired on, about a year ago, that’s when we were starting to develop cultural centers. And so, once the changes happened with legislation, of course we had to re-shift our focus, redirect and that’s when we became known as the student success center."

House Bill 261 passed earlier this year replacing diversity, equity and inclusion offices on Utah college campuses, trying to serve a broader audience rather than specific groups of students.

"Initially, I was worried, I think when you hear that cultural centers, and key spaces for students may be disappearing, I think that sounds troublesome, but I honestly am really proud of Weber State and the way they handled the situation,” said Alayna Ruiz, a third-year student at Weber State University.

"The main focus has always been the retention and success of students and so we're just trying to find a new and innovative different approach to that, under the new umbrella of being a student success center,” added Flores.

Weber State has a large Hispanic and international student population. They still host cultural events — like celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Diwali — but, try to market that to all students so people can come to feel connected to their culture, or learn about something new. So services are still there, and haven't gone away.

"That resource that I hold dear to my heart right, the Women’s Center, is now 'Safe at Weber' so I know that there are still resources available for me and there still is a space for me to get help, even if it’s not named the Women’s Center,” said Ruiz.

Hoping to make every student feel seen and taken care of. “Making this space a hub, where students can come in and get some of that support,” added Flores.