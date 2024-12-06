West High School teachers, faculty protest over campus security concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — West High School teachers and faculty stood shoulder-to-shoulder in protest Friday over safety and security issues they say put them and students in danger.

Holding a sign that read, "We protect us... because no one else will," the teachers held two protests, one in the morning before school and another after the final bell.

The protest was aimed at the Salt Lake City School District and school board, who the teachers believe are not addressing their serious concerns.

A student being shot on campus last month originally spurred the teachers into taking action.

"We feel like we get lucky most days, and we got really lucky that day," said teacher Holly Reynolds, "and we just can't live with that, with getting lucky anymore because we're worried that there's going to be a time where we don't get lucky."

Teachers said they were only made aware of the shooting from a police press release and not by the district or school officials. They added that no one ever reached out to ask whether they were okay.

"We feel, like, every day we come and we are grateful that nothing [like a shooting] happened," said Reynolds. "That's just not an okay status quo."

In her eighth year, Reynolds claims fights regularly occur inside the school, as well as students wandering the halls during class, with teachers unsure of whether they belong at West High School or not.

"We're asking for resources from the district and our board, we need more people," Reynolds explained. "Right now, we have a huge campus and we just don't have enough manpower to take care of the whole area of the school."

Speaking for the group, Reynolds claimed the school used to have more contracted weapons monitors who assisted with security, but when that contract ended last year, the number of people who could protect the school dwindled.

"My hope is that people are aware that this is a concern that we have, and my hope is that we get some meaningful action from the district," she added.

Reynolds said there's not a day that goes by that she and her colleagues worry about something violent happening that day.

"For a lot of people, if you've never been in a room, the adult in the room that's supposed to keep the kids safe, and you've got 30 kids you're in charge of keeping safe, and you go on lockdown... it's a really overwhelming responsibility.

The district shared a statement supporting its teachers and faculty, adding that officials have previously met with them to hear their concerns.

"We agree with our teachers: all students and staff should be safe at school," the statement read. "We will continue our ongoing efforts to keep all our schools safe. We know the West High School administration is also doing its part, working to develop consistent and clear protocols and processes to increase safety."