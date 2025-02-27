West Jordan Police investigating following 15-year-old being shot

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police are now investigating a shooting that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

West Jordan Police Department tells FOX 13 News that they were first called about the shooting at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting happened near 3434 West Speed Skate Circle.

When first responders arrived they found a teen that had been hit by a bullet. The victim was taken to the hospital and their current condition is unknown.

Police believe this shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.