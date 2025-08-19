Why you can expect to see first responders at Weber State University Wednesday

OGDEN, Utah — If you are around Weber State University's Ogden campus on Wednesday, you can expect to see first responders on the campus for a training exercise.

Weber State University officials announced Tuesday that they will be conducting the training exercise starting at 9:00 a.m. and running until noon. During that time, people may notice multiple emergency vehicles from various cities and agencies on campus as they participate in the scenario.

What the training is for wasn't disclosed. Officials stated they wanted to warn the public and assure them there is no need for concern.