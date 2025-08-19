Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Why you can expect to see first responders at Weber State University Wednesday

Weber State Shepherd Union Building.png
Weber State University
Weber State Shepherd Union Building.png
Posted

OGDEN, Utah — If you are around Weber State University's Ogden campus on Wednesday, you can expect to see first responders on the campus for a training exercise.

Weber State University officials announced Tuesday that they will be conducting the training exercise starting at 9:00 a.m. and running until noon. During that time, people may notice multiple emergency vehicles from various cities and agencies on campus as they participate in the scenario.

What the training is for wasn't disclosed. Officials stated they wanted to warn the public and assure them there is no need for concern.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere