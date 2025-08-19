Driver cited following South Davis Junior High crossing guard being struck by car

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A crossing guard is recovering now after Bountiful police say she was hit by a car Tuesday morning. According to police, the guard was hit outside South Davis Junior High School.

Police tell FOX 13 News that the crossing guard was helping students cross the road when a vehicle hit her in the crosswalk. Officials say the guard suffered minor injuries from the incident, and the vehicle was only traveling 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Police say the crash is under investigation. The crossing guard was treated at the scene for minor scrapes and bruises.

The driver of the vehicle, whom police didn't name, was cited at the scene and released. What they were cited for wasn't specified.